FLO Market Cap Tops $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

