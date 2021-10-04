Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

