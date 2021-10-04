First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $57.87 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.