First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,994. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.