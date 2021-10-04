First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,494. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

