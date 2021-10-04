First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FHS stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

