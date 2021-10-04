FIO Protocol Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $63.98 million and $5.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 784,329,544 coins and its circulating supply is 357,419,770 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.