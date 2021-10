Financial Analysis: Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.61 million N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 5.58 $106.18 million $0.79 16.89

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 123.20% 109.74% 28.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

