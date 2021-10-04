FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $42.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

NYSE FIGS traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,713. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.