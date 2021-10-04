Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,891 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,493. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 11,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

