Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,515,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

NASDAQ FB traded down $18.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.15. 791,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.54 and a 200-day moving average of $336.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

