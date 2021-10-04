Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.32. 57,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.06 and its 200-day moving average is $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.12 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

