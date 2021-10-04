Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $91.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,191.34. 155,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,390.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,363.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

