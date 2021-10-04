Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 103 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Barings LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 103.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in BlackRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $822.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.18 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

