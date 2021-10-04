Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

FIS opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

