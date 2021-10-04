Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRCOY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA downgraded Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.91. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

