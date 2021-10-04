FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00.

FDS opened at $394.13 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $400.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its 200-day moving average is $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

