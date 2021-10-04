FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00.
FDS opened at $394.13 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $400.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its 200-day moving average is $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.