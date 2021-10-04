Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 941,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

