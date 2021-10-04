Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,733,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

