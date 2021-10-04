extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $612,462.57

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. extraDNA has a market cap of $612,462.57 and approximately $65,942.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.02 or 1.00051077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00365425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00673017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00244777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056780 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

