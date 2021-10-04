Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

