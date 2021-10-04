Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

