Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.17

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 49307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock worth $3,852,195 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

