Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.73.

ETSY stock opened at $204.37 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

