Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

