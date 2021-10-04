Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 10,400 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

