Ergoteles LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

