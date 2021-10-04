Ergoteles LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,611,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DBRG stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

