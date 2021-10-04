Ergoteles LLC Invests $594,000 in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 430,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 445,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.