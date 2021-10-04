Ergoteles LLC Invests $539,000 in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

