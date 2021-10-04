Ergoteles LLC Invests $518,000 in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 95.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 4,811 shares of company stock worth $86,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.51 on Monday. First United Co. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

