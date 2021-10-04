Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 10,786 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PRG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
