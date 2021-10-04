Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 10,786 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.