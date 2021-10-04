Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 373,112 ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 373,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.38% of ServiceSource International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

