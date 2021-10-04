Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

