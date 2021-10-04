Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

