Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 100.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equifax by 106.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 121.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

