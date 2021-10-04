Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

