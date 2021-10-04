Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

