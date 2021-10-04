Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

