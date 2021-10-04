Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.59 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

