Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

