Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 557,947 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 299,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

