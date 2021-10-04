Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

HT opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

