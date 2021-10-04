Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,981 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

