Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.