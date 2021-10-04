Endor Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,557.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $53,557.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00360686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017306 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00076497 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.