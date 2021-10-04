Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 82,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $941,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

