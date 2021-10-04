Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

