Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

DAVA stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

