Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

