Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $40.65. 149,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

